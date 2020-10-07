1/
Carl J. Lewis
1950 - 2020
Hillcrest - Carl James Lewis died peacefully on October 3rd, 2020 at the age of 70 of complications related to dementia. His last days were spent in Absolut Nursing surrounded by nursing staff that he adored. He was very happy in the time leading up to his death. He was born and raised in the Southern Tier and lived most of his life in Hillcrest, NY. He was a Cold War-era Army veteran who served in Germany. He would often talk about his time in Germany as some of the most interesting times in his life. He was the father of two children - Steven and Ethan - and several informally adopted children who considered him to be dad. He was a lifelong animal lover who always found room in his heart and home for stray cats. He had a dry sense of humor, a love of good food, and enjoyed a quiet life. He was well-known and loved by his neighbors. He is predeceased by his father Newton Lewis. He is survived by his mother - Hilda Smales, his siblings, his extended family and his chosen family. Due to circumstances related to COVID-19, there will be no service at this time. Private arrangements for cremation have been made through Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his family requests donations in his name be made to one of his favorite charities - Animal Care Council.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 7 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
