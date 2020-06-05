Carl L. DarbyKirkwood - Carl L Darby, 80, of Kirkwood NY, passed away peacefully on June 2nd. Carl is reunited with his wife of 40 years, Bonnie. Carl leaves behind 4 children, Michael (Marjorie), Melissa, Matthew (Michelle) and Meagan Darby. He had 5 grandkids, Makenzie, Jocelyn, Austin, Leland and Jayde Darby; and nephews, David and Adam. Carl was a US Army Vet. He worked at Kason Industries for 24 years and he valued a hard day's work. He loved the outdoors especially fishing and trapping. He loved spending time with family and friends, to know him was to love him. He had a huge heart and loved life. He would always say I'm just happy to be here even on his worst of days. He touched so many lives. We would like to say thank you to his best friend of many years, Diane. We would also like to thank the staff at Willow Point Nursing Home especially to Michelle.