|
|
Carl Larson, Jr.
Owego - Carl F. Larson, Jr., 86, passed away on March 14, 2020. He is survived by his children, Dale (Marlene) Larson, Brian (Bonnie) Larson, and Linda Larson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his loving wife Joan and his son Mark Larson. Carl was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Nichols, and a member of the South Owego Fire Department, where he served as president for a time. He and Joan loved to travel- both across the United States and abroad. Aside from his love for his family, nothing surpassed his passion for music, which included playing in various bands and singing in quartets. He could play anything with valves, but his favorite instrument was the baritone. Carl enjoyed his time with the Maine Band, the Royal Blues, and the Kirby Band, of which he was a 50 year member. A celebration of Carl's life will be held at the United Methodist Church in Nichols, NY on April 25th at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Nichols United Methodist Church in loving memory of Carl. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2020