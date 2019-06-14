Carl M. Burdick, Jr



Great Bend, PA - Carl M. Burdick, Jr., 62, of Great Bend, PA entered into rest on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Valerie A. Burdick; his daughter, Cara J. Burdick; three grandchildren, Alex "Big Al", Zachary "Zach Attack", and Aurora "Bear"; his father, Carlton Sr. and Donna Burdick; his maternal grandmother, Annabelle Brooking; his aunt, Sherri and Dennis Silvestre; his father-in-law, Donald Sr. and Linda Gula; a brother-in-law and metal detecting friend, Don and Cindy Gula; three nephews, John Michael, Damien, and Gus; a niece, Christianne; cousins, Matthew and Aida and Lorraine and Chuck; his companion cat, Ariel; and numerous special friends, including Jeff and Becky, Jerry and Jill, Ron and Dorothy, Tom and Brenda, Karen and Ted, Lisa and Dave, John, Dave and Jane, Chris and David, Lynette and David, and Bob Page. He was predeceased by his mother, Marjorie Burns Meloni; special aunt, Carolle Burns Bussa; maternal grandfather, Andrew Burns; paternal grandparents, Lloyd and Juanita Burdick; and mother-in-law, Jeanne Gula.



Carl was a certified mechanic in PA and NY. He was talented working on cars and many other projects, like his landscaping. His most recent job was delivering auto parts. Carl enjoyed metal detecting, antiquing, and browsing yard sales. He was a huge fan of NHRA, NASCAR, Dallas Cowboys, Syracuse Basketball, Nittany Lions Football, and the NY Yankees. Carl was fond of being called dad by Marguerite, Heather, Josh, Sean, and many others. Carl was generous and would go out of his way to help someone in need. He had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed.



A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019 at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc., Hallstead, PA. Interment will be made in Rose Hill Cemetery on Monday at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call from 4-7 on Sunday at the funeral home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Security Bank & Trust, Carlton Burdick Jr. Memorial Fund, 25109 SR 11, Hallstead, PA 18822.