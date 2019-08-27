|
Carl N. McLaughlin
Binghamton - Carl N. McLaughlin, 72, of Binghamton went to be with our Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Bridgewater Nursing Home after a long battle with diabetes. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy and Robert McLaughlin, sisters Alice and Roberta Buran. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Crystal; his children Robert McLaughlin and Jennifer and Donald Allen; four grandchildren, the loves of his life, Maria, Matthew, Elizabeth and Casey; a great grandson Dawson Matthew James McLaughlin; two sisters and a brother, Patricia McLaughlin, Mary Jane Paterniti and John McLaughlin. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews who adored him very much. He was a member of St. Paul's Church, Binghamton and an usher for many years. He worked for 30 years for International Paper, formerly known as Chesapeake and Temple Inland. His greatest loves of life were being with his children and grandchildren, New York Giants Football and passing on the Catholic Faith to his family. He was a star football player for Johnson City High School and was a volunteer for the East Side Youth Association taking the Shadduck's Insurance team and making them champions. Carl left a legacy of hard work, faith and love of family. The family would like to thank the staff at Bridgewater for taking excellent care of Carl. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Paul's Church, Chenango Street, Binghamton, Thursday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Chenango Valley Cemetery, Hillcrest. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019