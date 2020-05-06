Carl P. Terpack



Sept 18, 1937 - May 03, 2020



On early Sunday morning, May 3, 2020, Carl P. Terpack (82) was welcomed to the house of the Lord from complications of a stroke. Sunday was always Family Day for him. He was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, first son of the late Peter Terpack and Anastasia (Shanko) Terpack.



He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Barbara Ann. They met 65 years ago and were high school sweethearts. He is also survived by his two daughters, Laura A. Terpack and husband Peter Barrett of Durham; NC, Janelle M. Boyer and husband Richard of Endicott, NY; his grandson and best buddy, Andrew R Boyer of Endicott, NY. His siblings, Daniel Terpack and partner Anita, Irene Roccato and husband Jack, Lawrence Terpack and wife Joann, Valerie Angelo and husband Louis, and Judith Dimaggio and husband Frank as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their children.



After graduation from Coughlin High School in Wilkes-Barre, Pa, Carl attended and graduated from Lehigh University with BS in Electronics and Math. Directly after graduation he married Barbara Ann Sokolski and they moved to Endicott, NY for his job with IBM. He rose through the ranks at IBM and retired with 30+ years later as Executive of Computer Integrated Manufacturing. He traveled the world during his career and had many stories to share his knowledge and experience.



His retirement lasted for one day and he transitioned into his consulting career with Meritus. With his love of BMW's, one of his favorite projects was advising for the new BMW facility in Spartanburg, SC. He was also very proud to be a part of the non-profit Alliance for Manufacturing & Technology (AM&T), giving him opportunity to guide many projects with local small businesses in the Southern Tier of NY.



Through the years, he enjoyed photography, tennis, swimming, and sailing. After retirement, he exercised regularly to maintain his health and spent time doing wood working. He and Andrew enjoyed doing many projects together.



A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Achieve (AchieveNY@Achieveny.org) or Diabetes Association.









