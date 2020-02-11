|
|
Carla L. Westbrook
Binghamton - Carla L. Westbrook, 64, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Binghamton General Hospital surrounded by her family. She is survived by her sons Eric and Daniel Westbrook, brothers; Richard, John and Lee (Debi) Westbrook, 6 grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. A Celebration of Carla's life will be held on Thursday, February 13 at noon at City Church 255 Washington St. Binghamton, New York 13903. The Rev. Grant Parkki presiding. The family will receive friends from 11 am until the time of service. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020