1/1
Carlita Mae Barber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlita Mae Barber

Binghamton - Carlita Mae Barber, of Binghamton passed away Monday August 31, 2020, at the age of 87 at the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal, New York. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Barber; her father and mother, Stanley and Gladys Williams; and her brother Harold Williams. Carlita is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Robert Wallbaum of Chatham, Illinois; her devoted children Brian and Kathy Barber of Palmyra, Virginia; Cheryl and Mitchell Forry of Vancouver, Washington; and Timothy and Deborah Barber of Cleveland, Ohio; cherished grandchildren Jared Barber, Kayla and Christian Tucker, Maxwell Barber, and Madison Barber; sisters-in-law Nettie Williams and Joan Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Carlita was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on October 2, 1932. She moved to Binghamton as a young girl and remained a life-long resident of the area. She was active in 4-H and other youth groups. She survived polio and went on to graduate from North High. She married her husband Robert in 1952 and raised her three children in the Town of Conklin on Pierce Creek Road. She loved her family, community and never met a stranger, only friends she had not met yet. She was the nucleus of the family and enjoyed spending time with relatives and friends, collecting teacups and decorative birds, and was a devoted pet owner. Carlita was a life-long New York Yankee fan, one of the first female boys baseball coaches, and volunteered at her children's school events. She always made time to attend activities and support her children and grandchildren. She participated in numerous bowling leagues, the Red Hatters, and many Senior Citizen and local community groups. She was a member of the Conklin Forks United Methodist Church.

A Memorial Service will be planned for next year. Her family wishes to thank neighbors and friends that helped take care of her, the caring and compassionate staff at Willow Point, and Scott and Lisa Anderson that provided comfort to her near the end of her journey. Memorial contributions in Carlita's name may be made to the Conklin Forks or Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be sent to demunn@stny.rr.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.

"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on…"

Irving Berlin, songwriter




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved