Carlita Mae Barber



Binghamton - Carlita Mae Barber, of Binghamton passed away Monday August 31, 2020, at the age of 87 at the Willow Point Nursing Home in Vestal, New York. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert Barber; her father and mother, Stanley and Gladys Williams; and her brother Harold Williams. Carlita is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Barbara and Robert Wallbaum of Chatham, Illinois; her devoted children Brian and Kathy Barber of Palmyra, Virginia; Cheryl and Mitchell Forry of Vancouver, Washington; and Timothy and Deborah Barber of Cleveland, Ohio; cherished grandchildren Jared Barber, Kayla and Christian Tucker, Maxwell Barber, and Madison Barber; sisters-in-law Nettie Williams and Joan Anderson; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Carlita was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on October 2, 1932. She moved to Binghamton as a young girl and remained a life-long resident of the area. She was active in 4-H and other youth groups. She survived polio and went on to graduate from North High. She married her husband Robert in 1952 and raised her three children in the Town of Conklin on Pierce Creek Road. She loved her family, community and never met a stranger, only friends she had not met yet. She was the nucleus of the family and enjoyed spending time with relatives and friends, collecting teacups and decorative birds, and was a devoted pet owner. Carlita was a life-long New York Yankee fan, one of the first female boys baseball coaches, and volunteered at her children's school events. She always made time to attend activities and support her children and grandchildren. She participated in numerous bowling leagues, the Red Hatters, and many Senior Citizen and local community groups. She was a member of the Conklin Forks United Methodist Church.



A Memorial Service will be planned for next year. Her family wishes to thank neighbors and friends that helped take care of her, the caring and compassionate staff at Willow Point, and Scott and Lisa Anderson that provided comfort to her near the end of her journey. Memorial contributions in Carlita's name may be made to the Conklin Forks or Hawleyton United Methodist Church, 901 Hawleyton Road, Binghamton, NY 13903. Expressions of sympathy for the family may be sent to demunn@stny.rr.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.



"The song is ended, but the melody lingers on…"



Irving Berlin, songwriter









