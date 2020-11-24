Carlo Cordisco
Our beloved Carlo Cordisco entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Cordisco; siblings Mike, Tony, Dominic, Alphonse, Carmella, Judy, Joe, Margie, Louise, Anna, Ralph, Gino. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy Cordisco; children Yvonne (Ally) Visram, Frank (Joy Burell) Cordisco, Nick (Kristine) Cordisco, Joe Cordisco, Tony Cordisco, Gianni Cordisco; grandchildren: Zayn, Zamir, Victor Carlo; his in-laws, the Cullen family; numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Carlo was in the U.S Navy from 1951 to 1953. Carlo simply enjoyed life. He was a kind generous man, who loved his family, good company, and good Italian food. He was a founding member of the Thursday night club and was a permanent fixture at the Park Diner and Sons of Italy Lodge #487, where he enjoyed playing cards, especially when he had the winning hand. Sunday was a special time with his family, playing board games and parcheesi. Carlo dearly loved his cruises and cross-country trip with his family. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care of the past two years. A Funeral Mass will be held on at 9:30am on Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or St. Mary's building fund in Carlo's memory. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc.