Carlo Cordisco

Our beloved Carlo Cordisco entered eternal rest on November 23, 2020 at the age of 89. He is predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Cordisco; siblings Mike, Tony, Dominic, Alphonse, Carmella, Judy, Joe, Margie, Louise, Anna, Ralph, Gino. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Kathy Cordisco; children Yvonne (Ally) Visram, Frank (Joy Burell) Cordisco, Nick (Kristine) Cordisco, Joe Cordisco, Tony Cordisco, Gianni Cordisco; grandchildren: Zayn, Zamir, Victor Carlo; his in-laws, the Cullen family; numerous nieces, nephews and good friends. Carlo was in the U.S Navy from 1951 to 1953. Carlo simply enjoyed life. He was a kind generous man, who loved his family, good company, and good Italian food. He was a founding member of the Thursday night club and was a permanent fixture at the Park Diner and Sons of Italy Lodge #487, where he enjoyed playing cards, especially when he had the winning hand. Sunday was a special time with his family, playing board games and parcheesi. Carlo dearly loved his cruises and cross-country trip with his family. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Elizabeth Church Manor for their loving care of the past two years. A Funeral Mass will be held on at 9:30am on Friday at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Binghamton, NY. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or St. Mary's building fund in Carlo's memory. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco at the THOMAS J. SHEA Funeral Home Inc.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
