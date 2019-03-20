|
|
Carloyn Faye Decker
Binghamton, NY - Carolyn Decker, Binghamton, New York, passed peacefully early Saturday morning. She goes to join her beloved husband Kenneth. Born in Louisville, Kentucky as Carolyn Faye Harkins, she is predeceased by her mother, Linnie (Walker) Harkins, and father, Ural C. Harkins. Carolyn leaves behind brother-in-law, Ronald Decker and wife Judy, brother-in-law Fred VanLoan and wife Joyce, and brother-in-law Ben VanLoan. She also leaves behind nephews Eric, Michael, Tim, Jake, Sam and Max, along with several cousins and dear friend Marie Little. Carolyn was a devoted wife, doting aunt and caring animal lover. She enjoyed painting, acts of generosity, the company of cherished friends and family, and the companionship of her faithful dog Herschel. Calling hours will be held at Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home in Hallstead, PA, from 2-4 pm, Saturday March 23, 2019.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2019