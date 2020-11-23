1/1
Carlton C. "Pat" Bailey
1937 - 2020
Carlton C. "Pat" Bailey

New Milford, PA - 83, entered into rest on November 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Roberta; also by his sons, Mark(Terri), Susquehanna, PA and Gary, Weeki Wachee, FL; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two brothers, Roger and Lynn (Joyce) Bailey; two sisters, Carolyn Bock and Mary Hall; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Elbert and Ruth Buck Bailey; brothers, Donald and Paul; and two sons, Glenn and Brian.Pat grew up near Steinbeck Corners in New Milford, were he worked on his family farm. When he was roughly fourteen years old, he began helping other local farmers. After his high school graduation, he moved around Susquehanna County before moving back to New Milford where he began working at the local feed mill. Eventually, Pat got hired at IBM where he worked for 35 years.Pat lead a very busy life outside of work raising four sons with his wife, Roberta. He volunteered for New Milford's Columbia Hose Company where he was a honorary lifetime member for over 65 years of service, held a position on New Milford Borough Council where he served as president for four years, served as director and caretaker of the New Milford Cemetery for 47 years, and was a member of the Canawacta Lodge for 50 years.After his official retirement, Pat did not slowdown because he liked to stay busy. He worked a part time job for Hallstead Auto Parts and traveled throughout the United States and parts of Canada through the dairy tours of Susquehanna County.A private inurnment will be made in the New Milford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home, Inc. Hallstead, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Columbia Hose Co. No. 1, P.O. Box 599, New Milford, PA 18834.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2020.
