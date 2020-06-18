Carlton Chapel
1936 - 2020
Carlton Chapel

Montrose, PA - Carlton Chapel, 83, passed away peacefully on June 13th, 2020 at Bradford County Manor in Troy, PA, where he had been residing for a short time. He fought a long, hard battle with Parkinson's Disease.

Born September 21, 1936 to the late Kenneth and Louise (Thornton) Chapel in Binghamton, NY, Carlton was predeceased by a son, David Chapel; brother, Harlan Chapel; and sisters Eleanor Wormsley and Marcia Tucker.

Carlton is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; his sister, Suzanne (Gary) Evans; his children Randy (Tina) and Sheri Chapel; grandsons, Kyle and Michael Chapel; as well as his step-daughter, Amy (Ben) Curley and their children, Callie, Jacob, and Brandon; and several nieces and nephews.

Most of his working life was spent in the heating and air conditioning trade, retiring from his own business. At one time he was a Montrose Borough Police Officer and also worked as a heavy equipment operator.

Carlton loved life, the outdoors, and a good western movie. Over the years he owned multiple airplanes, boats, motorcycles, and horses and enjoyed the adventures and experiences each offered. He enjoyed hunting and made multiple trips out west to hunt. Carlton enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends, who supported and uplifted him through his health challenges in his final years.

There will be no services at this time.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 18, 2020
Oh my brother, how much I miss you and love you, we had so many talks about the good ole days and plenty of laughs through the years, you were the best brother a girl could have and I will miss you so much, fly high my brother. Love, Suzy
suzanne evans
Brother
