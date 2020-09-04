Carlton GaffneyBinghamton - Carlton Gaffney,95, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Roberta Gaffney; parents John and Josephine Gaffney; brother and sister in law Donald and Lillian Gaffney. He is survived by his sons Patrick Gaffney, Timothy and Mercy Gaffney, Kevin Gaffney, Jonathan and Jennifer Gaffney; adored grandchildren Glenn, Andrew and Grace; sister Patricia Beckwith; several nieces and nephews. Carlton was a graduate of Ithaca College and Colgate University. He was a Marine Veteran of WWII and a member of the Marine Corp League. Carlton taught physical education at Binghamton East Junior and then was a guidance counselor at Susquehanna Valley. He was the Vice President and Secretary of STAC (Southern Tier Athletic Conference) and was the Director of the Binghamton Park and Recreational Softball League for 39 years. Carlton was a Hall of Fame Member of Section 4, and NYS ASA softball commissioner. He was also a member of Post 80 American Legion. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carlton's memory to the Susquehanna Valley Dollars for Scholars, 1040 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748.