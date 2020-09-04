1/1
Carlton Gaffney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton Gaffney

Binghamton - Carlton Gaffney,95, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Roberta Gaffney; parents John and Josephine Gaffney; brother and sister in law Donald and Lillian Gaffney. He is survived by his sons Patrick Gaffney, Timothy and Mercy Gaffney, Kevin Gaffney, Jonathan and Jennifer Gaffney; adored grandchildren Glenn, Andrew and Grace; sister Patricia Beckwith; several nieces and nephews. Carlton was a graduate of Ithaca College and Colgate University. He was a Marine Veteran of WWII and a member of the Marine Corp League. Carlton taught physical education at Binghamton East Junior and then was a guidance counselor at Susquehanna Valley. He was the Vice President and Secretary of STAC (Southern Tier Athletic Conference) and was the Director of the Binghamton Park and Recreational Softball League for 39 years. Carlton was a Hall of Fame Member of Section 4, and NYS ASA softball commissioner. He was also a member of Post 80 American Legion. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carlton's memory to the Susquehanna Valley Dollars for Scholars, 1040 Conklin Road, Conklin, NY 13748.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved