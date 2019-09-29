Services
Binghamton - Carmela Rose Ocker, 98, of Binghamton, passed away early Thursday morning, September 26, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, George S., Sr.; sister, Janet; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Carolyn, Carmine and Marion and Michael. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Victor Mehal; sons and daughters-in-law, William and Molly, Michael and Virginia, George Jr. and Lori and Christopher and Kay; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy; also a special niece and her husband, Carolyn and Vince Capozzi.

At Carmela's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are by the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 29, 2019
