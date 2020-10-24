Carmen Putrino



Carmen Putrino



formerly of Endicott, NY, passed away on



October 13, 2020 near his home in Woodland Hills, California. He was predeceased by his father Dominick and brother and best friend Michael. He is survived by his beloved ex-wife Pamela and daughter Gabrielle; his mother Mary (Donatelli) Putrino; sisters Josephine (Gary) Woodruff, Marie (Bruce) Masters, and sister-in-law Barbara Putrino. He is also survived by his nephew Michael (Kathy) Woodruff; nieces Erin (Jeff) Sill, Amber (Dominick) Montalbano, Katie (Michael) Simick, Lauren and Liana Putrino.



Carmen graduated from Cornell University magna cum laude with a degree in electrical engineering and later in life earned a masters degree in mathematics. He began his career at IBM Owego, and subsequently worked at Singer-Link in Binghamton. Carmen moved with his family to Dallas, Texas where he worked at Hughes Aircraft. He then joined Anderson Consulting as a Sr. Consultant. After leaving Anderson Consulting, he and his family moved to Thousand Oaks, California where he worked at Amgen Pharmaceuticals as a senior manager. Following his work at Amgen, he and a partner purchased PMR Flooring, a new venture that he loved and co-owned until the time of his death.



Carmen loved math, physics, philosophy, alternate realities, UFOs, and tinkering with electronics. He was a brilliant and complicated man who pursued everything with a passion, and who lived life on his own terms.



A memorial service for Carmen will be held locally at a later date.









