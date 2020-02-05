|
Carol A. Clark
Margate, FL - Carol Ann Canfield-Clark, 62 (formerly of Binghamton, NY) loving mother, aunt and friend was unexpectedly reunited with her daughter, Valerie M. Clark on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She is predeceased by her father, Jack Canfield Sr., mother, Mildred (Bunyon) Canfield and nephew, Shawn Canfield. Carol is survived by her daughter, Gabrielle Clark (Brad Bess & Nico DeRigo), brother, Jack Canfield Jr. (Joni), sister Sue Glassman (Craig), brother Rob Canfield (Lisa), Bootsie, her beloved cat, her special friend Walter Boehm as well as many loving nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Carol was born on March 21, 1957. She graduated from Windsor High School in 1975. She worked at Broome Developmental Center for 19 years. Carol was a beloved support member of the Scurvy Few Motorcycle Club (Stateside Chapter), they affectionately called her "Siren". She was also on the Board of Directors for the Oriole Golf and Tennis Phase II Condo Association, Building Y in Margate, FL. Carol lived her life to the fullest despite battling illness and loss. She loved music and performed with many local area bands. Her angelic voice, shining personality and bright smile brought joy to so many people. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:00am at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm. Burial will be at the Spring Forest Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Friends are also welcomed to attend the funeral service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020