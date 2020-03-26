Resources
Carol A. Ferrese

Carol A. Ferrese Obituary
Carol A. Ferrese

Endicott - Carol A. Ferrese, 59, of Endicott passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Helen Ferrese. She is survived by her father, Joe Ferrese of Endicott; her sister, Ellen Polmateer of Endicott; brother in law, David Polmateer of Endicott; nieces, Kymberly James of Binghamton; Amanda Avery of Endicott, nephew Joey Polmateer; great nieces Hailey Avery, Ellie James; great nephews Carter Polmateer, Ryley Avery; and a very close friend Juanita Bullard.

Memorial will be held at the family's convenience.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -