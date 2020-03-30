|
Carol A. Harrison
Binghamton - Carol A. Harrison, 78, of Binghamton, NY, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at Absolut Care of Endicott. Carol was born in Elmira, NY, lived in Lawrenceville, PA and graduated from Williamson High School in Tioga, PA. She took a position in the health care system in Binghamton, and made her home in Hillcrest.
She is survived by her brother H. Arden Harrison, Nephews Mike (Dinah) Harrison, Mark (Kimi) Harrison, and Jordy (Shannon) Harrison as well as many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Carol was preceded in death by parents Hugh D. and Evelena (Weaver) Harrison and her sister-in-law Patricia (Welty) Harrison.
Carol was buried in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020