Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol A. Harrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol A. Harrison Obituary
Carol A. Harrison

Binghamton - Carol A. Harrison, 78, of Binghamton, NY, passed away Monday March 23, 2020 at Absolut Care of Endicott. Carol was born in Elmira, NY, lived in Lawrenceville, PA and graduated from Williamson High School in Tioga, PA. She took a position in the health care system in Binghamton, and made her home in Hillcrest.

She is survived by her brother H. Arden Harrison, Nephews Mike (Dinah) Harrison, Mark (Kimi) Harrison, and Jordy (Shannon) Harrison as well as many great nieces and nephews and cousins. Carol was preceded in death by parents Hugh D. and Evelena (Weaver) Harrison and her sister-in-law Patricia (Welty) Harrison.

Carol was buried in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -