Carol A. Johnson



Windsor - Carol Johnson, 78, of Windsor died on November 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin (Doug) Johnson, she is survived by her son David, daughters Cindy (Ken), Linda (Ted), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jim VanAbs (Bonnie), and many nieces and nephews. She was the owner of Johnson's, Car Cleaning, Windsor. At Carol's request there will be no services at this time. Donations in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Arrangements are by the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME 137 ROBINSON STREET BINGHMATON.









