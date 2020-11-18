1/
Carol A. Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol A. Johnson

Windsor - Carol Johnson, 78, of Windsor died on November 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Benjamin (Doug) Johnson, she is survived by her son David, daughters Cindy (Ken), Linda (Ted), grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Jim VanAbs (Bonnie), and many nieces and nephews. She was the owner of Johnson's, Car Cleaning, Windsor. At Carol's request there will be no services at this time. Donations in her memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier. Arrangements are by the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME 137 ROBINSON STREET BINGHMATON.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved