Binghamton - Carol A. Klenchik 71, of Binghamton, went to be with the lord on May 26, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Walter and Mary Hanyon; brother Walter Hanyon Jr., sister Kathleen Johnson; and sister Donna Jones. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Charley Klenchik; children Dominick (Laurie) Klenchik, Charley Jr. (Joe) Klenchik, Anthony (Jennifer) Klenchik; grandchildren Quintin Klenchik, Ashley (Sean) Christy, Natalie Klenchik, Stephanie Klenchik; great-granddaughter Caizley Christy; siblings Mr and Mrs. Jay Hanyon, Carl Hanyon, Debbie Hanyon, Beth Bailey, John (Vicky) Hanyon, Scott "Lee" Hanyon; as well as numous neices nephews and cosuins. Carol enjoyed baking, cooking and babysitting. Family was the most important thing in her life. She was an excellent wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all. The family wishes to thank the staff at Lourdes Hospital SETON 1 for their loving care, as well as Dr. Ramanujan and Nancy for their care throughout the years. Due to the COVID 19 outbreak, a Funeral Mass and Burial will be held privately for immediate family members. Memorial Donations may be made in Carol's Name to the American Diabetes's Association. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.









