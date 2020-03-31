|
Carol A. Swan
Binghamton - Carol Ann (Bonsell) (Pratt) Swan "Tunie" 10/08/1944- 03/29/2020 Predeceased by her mother, Daisy Bonsell, father, Walter Bonsell, Husband, Gordon Swan, and Daughter, Brenda Pratt. Mom fought a valiant and courageous battle with cancer before joining our Lord in Heaven.
Mom leaves behind her children- Christina, Denise, Thomas, Patrick, and Heather and her husband. Her Grandchildren- Jeniece, Josiah, Zachary, Deidre and her husband Angel, Arilynn, Kire, Damon, Ashton, Kanye, Devon, Demetrie, Savion, Damien, Desire, Makiah and several great- grandchildren. Her special, close, dear friend of many years, Frank LaBarron, special niece, Diana Belcher-Avery, and her two four-legged friends, "Babygirl" and "Yoda".
Mom worked for Singer Link during the 1960s and Garretts Hardware in the late 1980s. She also volunteered for United Way, shared her artistic talents for American Heart Assoc., and performed many different volunteer duties for schools in the Binghamton School District as well as Saint Johns on Livingston St. in Binghamton, NY among many other charitable organizations and causes that she felt strongly about. She later became proficient with computers and shared this with the many people, including her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. She was always willing to lend a helping hand even when she could use help herself. She managed to keep a smile on her face even through hard times. She had an immeasurable sense of humor that could make even the most irritable person smile. Mom, Grandma, friend, aunt- you will be deeply missed.
Special thank you goes out to Mercy House of the Southern Tier who took special care of our mom during her last weeks with her struggle with cancer.
"God blesses those who mourn, for they will be comforted"- Matthew 5:4
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2020