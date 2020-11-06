1/
Carol Ann Krissel
1945 - 2020
Carol Ann Krissel

Apalachin - Carol Ann Krissel 75, of Apalachin, was granted her angel wings unexpectedly on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Carol was born August 7, 1945 in Binghamton NY to the late Ellen and Harry Krissel. She was predeceased by her sisters Barbara (Mel) Scheider, Beverly Parce and her brothers Robert and Richard Krissel. She is survived by her son Jason M. Krissel (Lynn). Her sisters Joyce (Don) Staub, Sylivia (Frank) Follette. Her grandchildren that she loved and adored Dylan Krissel, Jayden Krissel, and Jonathan Gregory; many nieces and nephews. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She retired in 2011 from the Broome County Sheriff's Office after 18 years of serving as the commissary lady. God granted us many blessed years with her and she will be missed by many. Per her request services will be private. Please consider memorial contributions in Carol's memory to her grandchildren Dylan Krissel & Jayden Krissel accounts at Tioga State Bank (1250 Vestal Parkway East Vestal NY 13850) to help go towards their college.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
