Carol Ann Scurry



Vestal, NY - Carol Ann Scurry passed away on November 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents Michael & Anne Petorak and her sister Joan Marie Kelly.



Carol was born June 9, 1945 and raised in Jessup, PA. She graduated from Wilson Hospital School of Nursing. Carol worked at Vestal Nursing Home for several years and spent 12 years as the Director of Nursing. In 1994 Carol was chosen as the NYS For Profit Nursing Home, Nurse of the Year. In the following 5 years, two of her employees were also recipients of that title.



Carol spent time traveling with her husband Joe to visit family in Florida and her numerous in laws throughout the country. In April 2000 Carol and Joe visited St Andrew's in Scotland and stayed at Old Course Hotel. To her surprise the room was upgraded to a Suite with a hall shared by Prince Andrew of England. Carol and Joe enjoyed many trips to the Masters Tournament in Augusta.



Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years Joe Scurry, her son Kevin, numerous nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Friends would say that Carol and Joe enjoyed 53 years of wedded bliss, 1 for Carol and 52 for Joe.



Carol was a communicant of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Vestal and a 20-year Funeral Choir Member.



She was also an Auxiliary Member of Wilson School of Nursing and American Legion Post #82



Special thanks to the many friends, family and medical staff for their care and support of Carol over the past several months.



There will be no visiting hours or church services at this time due to Covid.



Expressions of sympathy in Carol's memory may be made to Our Lady of Sorrows Food Pantry, 801 Main St., Vestal, NY 13850









