Carol Ann Watts Koch
Endwell - Carol Ann Watts Koch (Mimi) 93 of Endwell passed away November 27, 2020. She was born in Baltimore MD and lived in several cities growing up, most notably Oil City PA and Butler PA where she met and married the love of her life Karl. He predeceased her in 2018 after 68 yrs of marriage. Together they built a legacy of love which includes their 9 children: Suzan (Tim) Corwin, Larry (DD) Koch, Mary Ann (Jim) York, Patti (Brad) Anderson, Kathleen (Jim) Spatafora, Beth (Frank) Giordani, Karl III (Ruth) Koch, John (Becky) Koch, Tom (Deani) Koch; 27 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents Carroll & Ann Watts, brother Donald, an infant great granddaughter, 4 brothers-in-law, & 1 sister-in-law. She is survived by her loving sister, Trisha, 3 sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews. She was loved by all who knew her, always so full of life and love. She loved to dance and sing, was always the "belle of the ball." She and Karl were members of a couple of dance clubs. They loved to travel. Her most favorite pastime was spending it with her family. She took great pride in her family, home and faith. She was devoted to the Blessed Mother. She was a parishioner of St Ambrose Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Susquehanna Nursing & Rehabilitation Center especially the 3rd floor for their excellent care. A Funeral Mass will be held, Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Ambrose Church 203 Washington Ave. Endicott. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday morning from 9:00 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to your favorite charity
. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.