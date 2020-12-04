Carol Behonick
Endicott - Carol Behonick, 75, of Endicott passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer.
She is predeceased by her parents Terrence and Mildred Kenney, sister Joan McGrail and brother Terrence Kenney.
She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years Thomas Behonick; her children Michelle and Michael Pierce, Brick NJ; Christopher and Tammara Behonick, Vestal NY; Brenna and Jeremy Furgeson, Endicott NY.
She will be dearly missed by her grandchildren who were the loves of her life, Macallister and Gavin Furgeson, Endicott NY; Jacob and Camryn Behonick, Vestal NY; Jameson Pierce, Brick NJ.
She is also survived by her twin sister Nancy Kenney, Lakeland, FL; brother William Kenney, Dunmore PA; brother in law Michael Behonick, Dunmore PA; and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was a 1962 graduate of Dunmore High School. She was also employed by Britten Bender Co, Scranton PA, prior to marriage. After marriage she dedicated herself to her family. She was active for many years in the PTA at Linnaeus W West and Ann G McGuiness schools. Carol was an avid sports fan who loved her NY Yankees and NY Rangers. She was a 30 year season ticket holder for Binghamton hockey. She also loved to watch her grandchildren play the sports they loved.
Carol will always be remembered for her willingness to give to others. She was a second mother and grandmother to extended family, friends, and neighbors. Her hugs and kindness will be forever be missed.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Carol's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Memorial services will be planned for a later date. Condolences to the family may be made at https://www.allenmemorial.com/obituary/carol-behonick/