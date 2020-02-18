|
Carol Cecile Spahr Bogdasarian
Carol was born in New York City and her family moved to Bellerose, N.Y., when she was four. She attended local schools until heading to Oberlin where she spent two years before transferring the New York University. She graduated with a degree in Economics and while working met her future husband, Dr. Robert M. Bogdasarian, from Binghamton. They moved here in 1944 where Bob began his practice in Otolaryngology with Dr. McNitt. They raised four children and after Bob's death, Carol moved permanently to Sarasota, Florida, where she remained until she transitioned to an assisted-living facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. She remained there until moving to hospice in her last couple weeks. Burial will be a family-only affair. In line with her request, please send any donations to . Please visit ParsonsFuneral.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020