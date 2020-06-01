Carol Godoy



Vestal - On May 13 Carol died peacefully at home with children Bert, Glenn, Connie and Wendy near. Carol's 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 5 nieces and nephews demonstrated their love in the days before. She was a wonderful woman. She will be remembered most for sending innumerable cards of hope sealed with her quintessential Jesus sticker; a testament to her unqualified faith.









