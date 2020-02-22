|
Carol Goon Gregson
Vestal - Carol Goon Gregson of Vestal, NY, 81, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020
She was predeceased by her husband, H. David Goon, her parents, Theron and Ruth Page and other beloved family and friends. Carol is survived by her husband, Paul Gregson, brother Theron Leigh (Lee Ann) Page, children David (Julie) Goon, Paul Goon (Karen Woodard) and Becky (Scott) Kircher, grandchildren Jessica Goon (Chester Bennett), Kahl (Erin) Miller, Stefan (Susann) Miller, Jesse Miller (Kaeli Meader) and great-grandchildren Landon, Hannah, Kaelyn, Hunter and Isabella, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 26th, 11am at Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main St, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery at the convenience of the family. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Tuesday, February 25th, from 4-7pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Vestal Emergency Squad, 324 Myrtle Street, Vestal, NY 13850.
For a full obituary please go to
www.AllenMemorial.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020