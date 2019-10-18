|
|
Carol Grant
Endicott - Carol Grant, 63, of Endicott, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, on Thursday October 17. She was predeceased by her father, George Danko. She is survived by her mother, Lottie Danko; her devoted husband of 40 years, Gary Grant; her two children and a spouse, Brian Grant and Angela & Kip Cerasaro; three grandchildren who she adored, Roman, Ada, and Jude; three siblings and their spouses, Nancy Grant, John & Donna Danko, and James & Deborah Danko. Carol loved kids and worked many years as a teacher's aide at Charles F. Johnson Elementary school, until her retirement in 2006. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother. She loved plants and kept beautiful perennial gardens. Carol was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Endicott, NY and was visited often by Sister Anisia, who became her good friend. The family would like to thank the nursing and home care staff of Lourdes at Home for their compassionate care, especially Julie, Danielle and Tammy. Carol was blessed with many professionals who went out of their way to make home visits, including: Dr Gehring, Dr Keith, and Dr Grossman. Funeral Services for Carol will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 AM from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 300 Odell Ave, Endicott. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends on Monday at the Allen Memorial Home from 4-6 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's name to the ALS Association (www.alsa.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019