Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Carol Hodack


1946 - 2019
Carol Hodack Obituary
Carol Hodack

Susquehanna, PA - Carol Jean (Barrows) Hodack of Susquehanna, PA, died August 30, 2019 after a short illness. She was born October 30, 1946 in Greene, NY, the daughter of Virginia and Donald Barrows of Norwich, NY.

Carol graduated from Norwich High School. Following graduation, she married and had 4 children. She worked at Barnes-Kasson Hospital for many years until her retirement.

She was predeceased by her father, Donald and daughter, Dianne Hodack-Zeigler. Surviving, in addition to her mother Virginia of Ocala, FL, are her sons, Daniel Hodack Jr. and Donald Hodack and daughter Denise (Jeff) Medlar; four grandchildren, Karli (Grant) Morgan, Daniel (Danielle) Hodack, Benjamin (Nicole) Hodack and Emily Hodack; four great-grandchildren Hailey, Aubrey, Jaxon and Rylie.

The family will receive friends Saturday, September 7th, from 10:00 AM until Noon, followed by a service of remembrance at Hennessey's Funeral Home at 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA 18847.

Those who wish to remember Carol in a special way may make donations to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 SR 706, Montrose, PA 18801, http://truefriendsawc.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
