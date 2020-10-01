1/1
Carol J. Quick
1938 - 2020
Carol J. Quick

Binghamton - Carol Quick, 81, passed away on September 30, 2020 with her family by her side.

She is predeceased by her parents Clayton and LaVonne VanMarter; sisters Jean Hamilton and Shirley Price; brothers-in-law Floyd Hamilton, Morris Price and Ronald Shoemaker; children Arthur and Daniel Quick; son-in-law William Heisler. She is survived by her husband John Quick; daughters Marilyn Heisler, Diane Quick (husband Drew Lewis); grandchildren William Heisler, Jr. (wife Danielle), Brandon Heisler, Rachel Heisler and Angelina Quick; great grandchildren Brooke Heisler; sisters Donna Shoemaker, Cathy Davis, Colleen Westbrook (husband Bud); and many loved nieces and nephews. Carol loved taking care of her family and enjoying camping trips with her family. She was an avid hockey fan attending games with her sister Donna.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 4pm until 6pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
