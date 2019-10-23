|
Carol M. Matthews
Carol M. Matthews, age 71, of Conklin passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 19, 2019.
She was predeceased by her father, Walter Washburn, her father-in-law, James W. Matthews and step-father, Bill Dewey. She is survived by her loving husband Jim, of 48 years, two sons, Christopher and James W., her mother, Virginia Washburn, a brother Dwayne (Laurie) Washburn, mother-in-law, Dorothy Dewey, two grandchildren, Alexia and Celeste. Carol was also survived by several brothers and sisters-in law, Billy and Michelle Dewey, Shawn Dewey, Joan and Jim Grimaldi, Alice Juby and Don Thomas, Jenny Matthews, Danny and Cheryl Matthews, Cathie and Dan McEwen, Lisa and Bobby Nolan, also nieces, nephews and cousins.
Carol loved to shop and was a great NY Yankees fan and enjoyed gambling.
Calling hours will be held at the J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., 150 Main Street , Johnson City, New York, on Friday, October 25th, from 4-6 PM, burial will take place on Saturday 10:00 AM at Vestal Hills Memorial Park.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019