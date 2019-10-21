|
Carol M. Utyro
Binghamton - Carol M. Utyro of Binghamton died on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Harley and Katherine Milks; brother and sister in law Harley and Joyce Milks. She is survived by her husband Walter Utyro of Binghamton; sons and daughters in law Christopher and Linda Utyro, Darren and Michelle Utyro; granddaughters Amanda and Grace; sister and brother in law Miriam and John Kobusky; brother in law and sisters in law Roman and Julie Utyro, Fay Utyro; also several nieces and nephews. She was a self-employed beautician, an active member of the Mother's Club at St Stans Church and an active Literacy Volunteer. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Milks Cemetery, Hawleyton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019