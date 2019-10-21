Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Utyro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol M. Utyro

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol M. Utyro Obituary
Carol M. Utyro

Binghamton - Carol M. Utyro of Binghamton died on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Lourdes Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Harley and Kathryn Milks; brother and sister in law Harley and Joyce Milks. She is survived by her husband Walter Utyro of Binghamton; sons and daughters in law Christopher and Linda Utyro, Darren and Michele Utyro; granddaughters Amanda and Grace; sister and brother in law Miriam and John Kobuskie; brother in law and sisters in law Roman and Judy Utyro, Faye Utyro; also several nieces and nephews. She was a self-employed beautician, an active member of the Mother's Club at St Stans Church and an active Literacy Volunteer. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Milks Cemetery, Hawleyton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now