Carole Ann Croman
Binghamton - Carole Ann Croman, 81, (of Hillcrest), passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, following a brief illness. Carole was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Haviland G. and Olive Hathaway and, most recently, by her sweet husband, William (Bill) R. Croman, Jr., on Aug. 28, 2020. Carole was born in New Milford, Conn., on Feb. 6, 1939, and adopted by the Hathaways. She was lucky enough to find love a second time after the death of her first husband, Ralph W. Hunt, in 1996. In April, 2002, she married Bill Croman, and the two enjoyed many years of wedded bliss. Carole loved animals and owned many throughout her life. She leaves behind her sweet dogs, Molly and Yahtzee, who will be cared for by the Cromans' good friend, Erin Savage. Carole loved interior decorating, flower arranging and especially Christmas. She decorated her home with pride and hosted many Christmas parties that were the talk of the town. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones. Carole is survived by her niece, Mary Pickels, and nephews Bill, John and Joe Gallicchio, all of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her nephew, Bob Gallicchio. Also surviving are great-nieces Kaidia Pickels and Sophia Gallicchio and great-nephews Nic and Joseph Gallicchio. Carole and Bill will be buried together 1:00 pm Nov 29, in the Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please help a family or child this Christmas in Carole's memory. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com