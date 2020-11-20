1/1
Carole Ann Croman
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Ann Croman

Binghamton - Carole Ann Croman, 81, (of Hillcrest), passed away peacefully on Nov. 18, 2020, following a brief illness. Carole was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Haviland G. and Olive Hathaway and, most recently, by her sweet husband, William (Bill) R. Croman, Jr., on Aug. 28, 2020. Carole was born in New Milford, Conn., on Feb. 6, 1939, and adopted by the Hathaways. She was lucky enough to find love a second time after the death of her first husband, Ralph W. Hunt, in 1996. In April, 2002, she married Bill Croman, and the two enjoyed many years of wedded bliss. Carole loved animals and owned many throughout her life. She leaves behind her sweet dogs, Molly and Yahtzee, who will be cared for by the Cromans' good friend, Erin Savage. Carole loved interior decorating, flower arranging and especially Christmas. She decorated her home with pride and hosted many Christmas parties that were the talk of the town. She will be missed dearly by her loved ones. Carole is survived by her niece, Mary Pickels, and nephews Bill, John and Joe Gallicchio, all of Pennsylvania. She was predeceased by her nephew, Bob Gallicchio. Also surviving are great-nieces Kaidia Pickels and Sophia Gallicchio and great-nephews Nic and Joseph Gallicchio. Carole and Bill will be buried together 1:00 pm Nov 29, in the Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa. In lieu of flowers, please help a family or child this Christmas in Carole's memory. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. Sign her guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Burial
01:00 PM
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved