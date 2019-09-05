|
Carole Ann Kuklis
Binghamton - Carole Ann Kuklis of Binghamton, born July 29 1955, passed away peacefully Sunday with her loved ones by her side. She was predeceased by her father Ernest J. Kuklis. She is survived by her devoted mother Barbara Kuklis and 6 siblings; Kevin (Nancy) Kuklis, Cortland NY; Lori Cerasaro (Joseph) Hein, Middletown NJ; Susan George; John Kuklis; James Kuklis, Vestal NY; Thomas Kuklis, Vestal NY; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also special friends Bobby Dellos; Tom Aitkin; Carmella Pirich; and the Melvin Borgos family. Carole was a graduate of Vestal High School; Broome Community College, AA; Binghamton University, BS, MSW. Her vocation led her to numerous roles in the mental health arena and she retired from her position as Broome County Mental Health Dual Recovery Coordinator-a job she truly loved. Carole was also a talented baker and hostess. She will be remembered for her keen intelligence, political action, passion for protecting the disenfranchised and devotion to social justice issues.
She lived and breathed her signature phrase "....and justice for all." A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Friday at 10AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City Monday at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to Addiction Center of BC, 30 W.State St. Binghamton NY 13901 or Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019