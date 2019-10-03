|
Carole B. LaPlante
Tioga Center - Carole B. LaPlante, 80, of Tioga Center, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. She was born in Owego, NY on December 16, 1938 the daughter of the late Marvin and Beatrice (Talcott) Godfrey. She was predeceased by her two sons, Daniel LaPlante and Gene LaPlante. Carole is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard LaPlante; her children, Micah LaPlante, Matthew "Chris" (Patricia) Laplante; Andrea Klett, daughter-in-law, Amy LaPlante; grandchildren, Nicholas, Amber, Zech, Ross, Olivia; 4 great grandchildren; her brother, Lamont (Paula) Godfrey; several nieces and nephews; and special caregiver, Ashley Voorhes. Carole was the salutatorian of her graduating class and worked as the Tioga County Clerk for 10 years. She served her community as a member of the Owego Rotary Club, VFW Post 1371 Ladies Auxiliary and The Daughters of the American Revolution for over 20 years. Carole, AKA, the pistol packin' mama, was known as the premier wildlife rehabilitator in the area, opening her farm up to any animal in need, nurturing them back to their full potential. Her gentle loving personality will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Memorial Services will be held at the Tioga Center United Methodist Church, on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 11:00am. Please share your memories of Carole at www.RichardsFH.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2019