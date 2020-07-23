1/1
Carole Catherine Hartz
1936 - 2020
Carole Catherine Hartz

Deposit, NY - Carole C. Hartz, 83 of Deposit, NY went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2020 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY.

Carole was predeceased by her parents William & Eilene Carlton; her first husband Nicholas Filocamo and second husband David Hartz.

She is survived by her children; Donna & Randall Hartz Sr., Carole Anne & William Gifford, Laurie Walker & William Walker Jr., Lisa & Daniel Babcock; grandchildren Randall & Jennifer Hartz Jr., Eric & Whitney Hartz, Amanda & Ryan Walker, Dale & Angie Gifford, Nicole & Jeromy Vojacek, William Walker III, Danielle Babcock & Fiancé Nicholas Boretti, Chelsea & Tyler Nyschot, Sierra Babcock; great grandchildren Kailynn, Kendra, Owen, Emma, Caleb, Julian, Bryant, Skylar, and Talon; and sister-in-law Diane & James Alise.

Carol worked as a beautician at Judy's Beauty Shop in Deposit, NY. She was an amazing mother grandmother and great grandmother who cherished spending time with her family. She also had many close and dear friends. Carol will be missed by all of her family and friends.

At Carole's request there will be private services held at the family's convenience.

Interment will in the Hale Eddy Cemetery, Deposit, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey's Funeral Home
78 2nd Street
Deposit, NY 13754
(607) 467-3200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

5 entries
July 23, 2020
Prayers to my friend, Laurie, and all the family. What a beautiful woman that shown through her children. All my love.
Georganna Brown
Friend
July 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tina Dunn
Family
July 23, 2020
Our sincerest condolences to all of Carol's family. We were so happy to have known Carol and spent time with her and Dave along life's way. Those visits were so special and such good memories. We could always count on her smiling face and positive attitude no matter what. Heaven has gained an exceptional soul.
Maria and Darryl Briggs
Friend
July 23, 2020
What a beautiful lady ... you look like her, Lisa. Our thoughts and love are with you and your family at this sad time.
Keith & Shelley Fray
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
maria troncone
Friend
