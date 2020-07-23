Carole Catherine Hartz



Deposit, NY - Carole C. Hartz, 83 of Deposit, NY went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 21, 2020 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY.



Carole was predeceased by her parents William & Eilene Carlton; her first husband Nicholas Filocamo and second husband David Hartz.



She is survived by her children; Donna & Randall Hartz Sr., Carole Anne & William Gifford, Laurie Walker & William Walker Jr., Lisa & Daniel Babcock; grandchildren Randall & Jennifer Hartz Jr., Eric & Whitney Hartz, Amanda & Ryan Walker, Dale & Angie Gifford, Nicole & Jeromy Vojacek, William Walker III, Danielle Babcock & Fiancé Nicholas Boretti, Chelsea & Tyler Nyschot, Sierra Babcock; great grandchildren Kailynn, Kendra, Owen, Emma, Caleb, Julian, Bryant, Skylar, and Talon; and sister-in-law Diane & James Alise.



Carol worked as a beautician at Judy's Beauty Shop in Deposit, NY. She was an amazing mother grandmother and great grandmother who cherished spending time with her family. She also had many close and dear friends. Carol will be missed by all of her family and friends.



At Carole's request there will be private services held at the family's convenience.



Interment will in the Hale Eddy Cemetery, Deposit, NY.









