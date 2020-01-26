|
|
Carole Frances Fiske
Formerly of New MIlford, PA - and welcomed by the Savior she knew and loved, Carole F. Fiske, 85, passed peacefully from this life on January 24, 2020, her 85th birthday, in Nappanee, IN. She was born on January 24, 1935 to C. Frank and Bernice (Darrow) Van Housen of New Milford, PA. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Norman L. Fiske, on Aug. 4, 2012 and by her brother Charles F. "Buzz" Van Housen, Jr., her brother Bruce Van Housen, and her sister Lois (Van Housen) Blakeslee. She was a graduate of New Milford High School. She married Norman L. Fiske on July 26, 1952 at First United Methodist Church, New Milford. She was employed in the offices of Swift and Co., Hallstead, and Seddon-Lathrop Oil Corp., New Milford. She was also employed as Assistant Cashier at Grange National Bank, New Milford. She was last employed as the New Milford Township Tax Collector. She was a member of the Columbia Hose Fireman's Auxiliary, New Milford, served as Treasurer of the New Milford Student Loan Fund, and served on the Advisory Board of the Susquehanna Co. Children and Youth Services. She grew up at First United Methodist Church, New Milford; later she attended First Baptist Church of New Milford where she was a member of the choir and taught the 2's and 3's Sunday School class; from 2015 to 2017 she attended Pearl River Mennonite (Choctaw) Church in Philadelphia, MS; and most recently she attended Wakarusa Missionary Church in Wakarusa, IN. She had a servant's heart and deeply loved the Lord and her family. She was a faithful prayer warrior and a gentle encourager. Carole is survived by her son Rev. Randall (Rose) Fiske of Lewistown, PA; her daughter Laurie (Duane) Reinhardt of Nappanee, IN; her grandchildren Brittany (Matthew) Terui, Audrey (Adam) Esbenshade, Heather (Dustin) Glenn, Robert Fiske (Kaitlin Bucher), Debbie (Trevor) Hummel, and Matteah Fiske; and her great grandchildren Maile, Kaira, Josiah, and Eli Terui; Evangelina and Annelise Esbenshade; and Emelyn, Tucker, and Isla Glenn. She is also survived by her sister Connie Van Housen, Vestal, NY, and her sister-in-law Norma (Charles F. "Buzz", Jr.) Van Housen, Williamsburg, VA; and several in-laws, nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the First Baptist Church, New Milford, PA. Interment will be made in the East Bridgewater Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. at the church, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Goshen Hospice, Goshen Health Foundation, 1701 S. Main St., Goshen, IN 46526.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020