FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-724-3023
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
FISCHER-SCHOLDER FUNERAL HOME - BINGHAMTON
269 CHENANGO STREET
Binghamton, NY 13901
Carole Hunsinger Obituary
Carole Hunsinger

Binghamton - Carole Hunsinger, 69, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019.

She is survived by her children: Brian, Jami & Jeremy; several grandchildren; her mother, Jane Young; brother: Jerry Young; sister: Gayle Haner; also several nieces and nephews; several sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law.

She was a retired employee of Marleys Mfg.

A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango St., Binghamton with Rev. Timm Heath, Jr., Pastor of Zion Lutheran Church, Owego. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019
