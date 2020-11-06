Carolee Fiacco More



Henderson,Nevada



Carolee Fiacco More, age 82, of Henderson, Nevada (formerly from Binghamton and Syracuse NY) died Thursday October 29 due to complications from cancer. She was born on February 11, 1938 in Johnson City, NY, the daughter of Paul A and Julia Barina Fiacco. She was a graduate of Binghamton Central High School and obtained her Associates Degree from the State University of New York, Empire State College. She married John More in 1961 and lived in Syracuse and Connecticut, working as a Medical Technician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse NY, and as a Research Assistant at Bristol Myers Squibb. After retirement she moved to Las Vegas and started a new career as a Clinical Research Consultant monitoring FDA drug trial testing. Carolee loved life and all that it offered, especially the time she spent cooking, golfing and being with family and friends. She truly felt that each day was a gift and if life gives you lemons then make lemonade. She was predeceased by her husband John More, parents Paul and Julia Fiacco and a brother Paul Fiacco. She is survived by her daughter Valoree Suttmore and grandson Zane Suttmore of Syracuse NY, son Laurence More, daughter-in-law Christine, and grandson Kevin of Ridgefield Connecticut, and brother Vincent Fiacco and sister-in-law Vicki of Endicott, NY, and numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to her Las Vegas friends and caregivers Judy Hawkins and Andy and Brenda Grasso along with life time friends and surrogate brother and sister Tom and Lucille Whitty. Viewing will be held on Monday November 9th from 4-6 at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas NV 89119. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday November 10th at 10:00 am at St. Francis of Assisi, 2300 Sunridge Heights Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052. Burial will take place on Monday November 16th at 8:00 am at Southern Nevada Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans' Memorial Dr, Boulder City, NV 89005.









