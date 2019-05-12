Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
306 Odell Ave
Endicott, NY
View Map
Endicott - Caroline "DiOrio" DiStefano, 95, of Endicott, went to rest in Christ's Peace, Friday morning, May 10th, 2019 at Elizabeth Church Manor.She was predeceased by her husband Peter and her daughter MaryRose (Wood) Cross, her parents Rocco & Rosina DiOrio, sisters Yolanda DiSisto, Mary (Dominick) Florini, brother Francis "Tommy" (Lana) DiOrio, her twin sister Philomena (Jack) Touth, brother in law Steven Le Say and her beloved cat Chico.She is survived by her sister Helen Le Say, daughter CarolAnn (James) Partridge, Auburn, NY; and her son Vincent (Linda) DiStefano, Trumansburg, NY. Six Grandchildren, Gina (Pat) Ryan, Endicott, NY; Robert (Lara) Wood, Tarpon Springs, FL; Lisa (Rob Hoag) Donalds, Marcellus, NY; Peter (Jenny) DiStefano, Trumansburg, NY, Julie (Darrell) Kegler, Okinawa, Japan. 10 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Caroline helped provide for her family by working at the Hotel Frederick on Washington Avenue for many years. She was always the life of the party and the heart and soul of her family. No Sunday dinner was complete without her sauce and a rousing rendition of That's Amore! Caroline's feet were always moving to the beat of the music and her family will always be dancing The Chicken Dance in her honor.Caroline leaves a lasting love for her family forever and always.The family sends their gratitude to the angels at Elizabeth Church Manor who cared for her with dignity and love. Funeral services will be held Wednesday 11:00 AM from the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY and at 11:30 AM at St. Anthony of Padua Church 306 Odell Ave. Endicott, NY where a Funeral Mass will be offered. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 12, 2019
