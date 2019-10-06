|
Carolyn D. Turner
Carol D Turner (Kulich), 86, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 with family at her side. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL along with 7 other siblings. She married Charles H. Turner on 8-28-1954 and started their family of two boys and a girl. Carol worked many years at Parlor City Paper Box Company, loved to bake, cook and was highly known for her poppy seed roll s, cinnamon buns and along with many others, she could really push the food on you. She loved her family and friends dearly. She is survived by her children, John (Susie), Debra, Mark, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and best friends, Donna Juriga, Joyce Hoyt, Ruth Marano and Lori Mike. Carol was always the life of the party and will be sadly missed. Private services were held by the family. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019