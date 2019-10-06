Services
Sunset Memorial Services
2659 Main Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
(607) 692-3900
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn D. Turner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn D. Turner Obituary
Carolyn D. Turner

Carol D Turner (Kulich), 86, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2019 with family at her side. She was born and raised in Chicago, IL along with 7 other siblings. She married Charles H. Turner on 8-28-1954 and started their family of two boys and a girl. Carol worked many years at Parlor City Paper Box Company, loved to bake, cook and was highly known for her poppy seed roll s, cinnamon buns and along with many others, she could really push the food on you. She loved her family and friends dearly. She is survived by her children, John (Susie), Debra, Mark, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and best friends, Donna Juriga, Joyce Hoyt, Ruth Marano and Lori Mike. Carol was always the life of the party and will be sadly missed. Private services were held by the family. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now