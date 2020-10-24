1/1
Carolyn Elaine Richards
Carolyn Elaine Richards

Binghamton - Carolyn Elaine Richards, passed away October 23, 2020 at Mercy House in Endicott with her loving and devoted son Wade at her side. Carolyn was predeceased by her husband of 38 1/2 years, John in 2008. Carolyn was a former teacher in the Vestal Central School District. She was a member of Christ Episcopal Church and enjoyed singing karaoke with her husband. Carolyn was very proud of her son Wade's work as a Music Therapist. She is survived by her son Wade of Rochester, NY, her brother Ronald (Paulette) Tracy, special niece and nephew Heather (John) Wiggins and Paul (Julie) Tracy, several other nieces, nephews and cousins. Wade extends his appreciation to all of Carolyn's caregivers, especially Bonnie and Sally.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions the family will be holding a private funeral at 10:00 am Wednesday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home. She will be buried alongside her husband in the Riverview Cemetery in Oxford, NY. To sign Carolyn's guestbook or watch a live-stream video broadcast of the funeral go to https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Carolyn-Richards. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift in her name to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave. Endicott, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
