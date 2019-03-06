Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
Rte. 17c West
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Eiklor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn G. Eiklor


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carolyn G. Eiklor Obituary
Carolyn G. Eiklor

Owego - Carolyn G. Eiklor, 83, of Owego, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Brookdale, PA on December 24, 1935, the daughter of Gordon and Esther (Burley) Wilber. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Eiklor; her son, Gilbert Eiklor and Rebecca Alderman; her four grandchildren, Stephanie and Christopher Calhoun, Kevin and Tonya Eiklor, Kasey Eiklor, Kari Eiklor; her nine great-grandchildren; also, her sister Joan Lawrence; her two brothers, Wayne Wilber, Alton Wilber; her brother-in-law, Joseph Eiklor; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Edward Lawrence; and her sister-in-law, Georgia Wilber. Carolyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. She loved the company of others and will be remembered for her famous banana bread and always opening her home to family and friends to enjoy breakfast and visit. Carolyn was especially a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now