|
|
Carolyn G. Eiklor
Owego - Carolyn G. Eiklor, 83, of Owego, NY passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Brookdale, PA on December 24, 1935, the daughter of Gordon and Esther (Burley) Wilber. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, William "Bill" Eiklor; her son, Gilbert Eiklor and Rebecca Alderman; her four grandchildren, Stephanie and Christopher Calhoun, Kevin and Tonya Eiklor, Kasey Eiklor, Kari Eiklor; her nine great-grandchildren; also, her sister Joan Lawrence; her two brothers, Wayne Wilber, Alton Wilber; her brother-in-law, Joseph Eiklor; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Edward Lawrence; and her sister-in-law, Georgia Wilber. Carolyn was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. She loved the company of others and will be remembered for her famous banana bread and always opening her home to family and friends to enjoy breakfast and visit. Carolyn was especially a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Family and friends are invited to visit at Richards Funeral Home, Rte. 17c West, Owego, NY on Monday, March 11, 2019, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. A Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019