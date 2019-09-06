|
|
Carolyn Gordner
Owego,NY - Carolyn Gordner, 86, passed away on September 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bud Gordner; brothers, Robert and Edward Inscho; sister, Ruth Demange; and great-grandson Jacob Vallilee. She is survived by her children, Carlene (John) Saxon, Pam (Lincoln) Gray, Cindy Bevan, Diane Cole and Doug (Jolene) Gordner; 12 grandchildren; 13 great- grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Carolyn was an avid bowler, loved playing bingo and enjoyed animals, especially bird-watching. She was a member of the Owego Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 8, at 2 PM at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego, NY. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 at the funeral home on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a favorite animal shelter or a . Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be made to Carolyn's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 6, 2019