Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong
New Haven, CT - Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong, formerly of Whitney Point NY and Endicott NY, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New Haven, Connecticut, where she had lived for the past five years.
She was born in Itaska, NY in 1934 to Ralph Prentice and Florence Snover Prentice. She was the eldest of six children and is survived by her sisters Martha Schumacher of Endicott NY and Priscilla Prentice of Colorado and was predeceased by her three other siblings, Suzanne Page, Mary Kay Storrs, and David Prentice. She was the former wife of Norman Strong of Whitney Point NY.
She is survived by her children, Vicki McManus (Leo) of North Haven CT and N. Scott Strong (Ileane) of Sterling VA and her five grandchildren - Sean McManus, Dillon McManus, Michael McManus, Arielle Strong, and Andrew Strong.
We all had a lot of laughs when we got together and we have a lot of fond memories.
She always enjoyed live jazz music, cooking, clothes shopping, entertaining friends, and golfing. One of Carolyn's proudest moments was winning the Binghamton Country Club Member Guest tournament with Debbie Hodges in 1970. Everyone who knew her knew that golf was her passion. She is now at peace and will be able to enjoy her favorite pastime again.
The Memorial Service will be private at a future date to be determined by the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020