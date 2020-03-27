Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Strong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong Obituary
Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong

New Haven, CT - Carolyn Jayne Prentice Strong, formerly of Whitney Point NY and Endicott NY, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in New Haven, Connecticut, where she had lived for the past five years.

She was born in Itaska, NY in 1934 to Ralph Prentice and Florence Snover Prentice. She was the eldest of six children and is survived by her sisters Martha Schumacher of Endicott NY and Priscilla Prentice of Colorado and was predeceased by her three other siblings, Suzanne Page, Mary Kay Storrs, and David Prentice. She was the former wife of Norman Strong of Whitney Point NY.

She is survived by her children, Vicki McManus (Leo) of North Haven CT and N. Scott Strong (Ileane) of Sterling VA and her five grandchildren - Sean McManus, Dillon McManus, Michael McManus, Arielle Strong, and Andrew Strong.

We all had a lot of laughs when we got together and we have a lot of fond memories.

She always enjoyed live jazz music, cooking, clothes shopping, entertaining friends, and golfing. One of Carolyn's proudest moments was winning the Binghamton Country Club Member Guest tournament with Debbie Hodges in 1970. Everyone who knew her knew that golf was her passion. She is now at peace and will be able to enjoy her favorite pastime again.

The Memorial Service will be private at a future date to be determined by the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -