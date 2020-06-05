Carolyn L. Mathewson



Binghamton - Carolyn Louise (Hart) Mathewson passed away peacefully at her home in Johnson City on June 3, 2020. Carolyn (Carol) was born at Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton N.Y., on July 14, 1937 to Myrtle and Ralph Hart. The eldest of four children, Carol spent her childhood years on the southside (The Arena) and lived in Broome County her entire life. Carol was a member of the 1955 class of Binghamton North High School. She immediately went into the workforce as a color lab technician and secretary at GAF for several years until the birth of her second child. Carol married Robert (Bob) O. Mathewson at Conklin Avenue First Baptist Church on September 14, 1957. She was a dedicated wife and homemaker, a proud mother and "Grammy" to her five grandchildren. Carol was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge. She and Bob volunteered their time with the refugee placement program at Centenary United Methodist Church. Carol also enjoyed spending time with her family and sending her thoughtful newspaper clippings to family and friends. Carol had a passion for music and loved singing in several church choirs throughout the years. She was also a member and president of the former Southern Tier Home Organists club, a dedicated Cub Scout den mother, and a participant in a local TOPS Club since October 2000. Carol loved taking early morning walks at Otsiningo Park for many years, developing meaningful friendships with her fellow walkers. Carol's other passion was shopping, and she made a habit of sending the most clever gifts to those she loved. Carol is survived by her siblings Judy (Bob) Bode, Linda (Jim) Eaton and Lee (Carlyn) Hart; sons Scott (Denise) and Mark (Beth); grandchildren Benjamin, Autumn, Bethany, Will and Evan; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob. Those wishing, kindly consider memorial contributions to Mercy House of the Southern Tier or the First United Methodist Church of Chenango Bridge. Our family would like to express sincere thanks to Carol's wonderful caregivers, as well as the staff of Lourdes Hospice who provided such loving service in the final weeks of her life. We would especially like to express our gratitude to Lori Bode, Carol's niece, for her special compassion and care during this difficult time. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date (due to current Covid-19 restrictions) to be held at the Glen Castle Cemetery on Route 11 in Binghamton.









