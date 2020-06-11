Carolyn M. Marble
Ouaquaga - Carolyn M. Marble, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 9, 2020 following a brief illness. Born on Christmas Day 1942 in York, PA, she was the first of 3 daughters to Stanley and Theda Palmer. For the past 72 years, she made Ouaquaga her home.
She is most remembered for the smile she always wore, the laughter that she so enjoyed and especially the love she carried in her heart for her family and friends. A lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, much of her life was devoted to her Windsor, and later Deposit Chapters where she made countless friendships that lasted her lifetime. Over the years, she served as the Matron of the Windsor Chapter, District Deputy of the Broome-Chenango District and the Grand Color Bearer of the State of NY.
For the past 40 years, during the winter months, she made her annual trip to what she considered her second home of Myrtle Beach, SC. It was there that she met many friends from Canada, whom she always enjoyed seeing year after year while they spent countless hours on the sundeck during the day followed by playing games and socializing at night. Prior to retiring so she could spend more time at the beach, she worked at Gorick Construction, The Press & Sun-Bulletin and Broome County Security.
She is survived by her son, Michael, of Jamestown, NC, her sisters Joyce and Walt Ottens of Windsor and Shirley and Jimmy Wood of Sumter, SC, stepson Tom and Diane Marble of Chenango Forks, nieces and nephews Brian Ottens, Beth Ottens, Becky Herzog-Ottens, Stacey Yarborough, Sisters-in-law Edith Lehr, Jane Colby, Ione Ferron, 2 brothers-in-law George and William Marble and 2 furry four-legged grandpups named Bodie and Chloe. She is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Theda Palmer and her husband Arthur Marble.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The funeral will be held 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 related restrictions attendance is limited to just family. To sign her guestbook or view her funeral service live online click: https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Carolyn-Marble. Everyone is invited to the burial 11:15 am Monday at Knox Cemetery. Ouaquaga. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Carolyn to The Eastern Star Home at 8290 State Route 69, PO Box 959, Oriskany, NY 13424
Ouaquaga - Carolyn M. Marble, 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 9, 2020 following a brief illness. Born on Christmas Day 1942 in York, PA, she was the first of 3 daughters to Stanley and Theda Palmer. For the past 72 years, she made Ouaquaga her home.
She is most remembered for the smile she always wore, the laughter that she so enjoyed and especially the love she carried in her heart for her family and friends. A lifelong member of the Order of the Eastern Star, much of her life was devoted to her Windsor, and later Deposit Chapters where she made countless friendships that lasted her lifetime. Over the years, she served as the Matron of the Windsor Chapter, District Deputy of the Broome-Chenango District and the Grand Color Bearer of the State of NY.
For the past 40 years, during the winter months, she made her annual trip to what she considered her second home of Myrtle Beach, SC. It was there that she met many friends from Canada, whom she always enjoyed seeing year after year while they spent countless hours on the sundeck during the day followed by playing games and socializing at night. Prior to retiring so she could spend more time at the beach, she worked at Gorick Construction, The Press & Sun-Bulletin and Broome County Security.
She is survived by her son, Michael, of Jamestown, NC, her sisters Joyce and Walt Ottens of Windsor and Shirley and Jimmy Wood of Sumter, SC, stepson Tom and Diane Marble of Chenango Forks, nieces and nephews Brian Ottens, Beth Ottens, Becky Herzog-Ottens, Stacey Yarborough, Sisters-in-law Edith Lehr, Jane Colby, Ione Ferron, 2 brothers-in-law George and William Marble and 2 furry four-legged grandpups named Bodie and Chloe. She is predeceased by her parents Stanley and Theda Palmer and her husband Arthur Marble.
The family will receive friends from 2-5 pm Sunday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. The funeral will be held 10:00 am Monday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 related restrictions attendance is limited to just family. To sign her guestbook or view her funeral service live online click: https://www.hefuneralhome.com/obituary/Carolyn-Marble. Everyone is invited to the burial 11:15 am Monday at Knox Cemetery. Ouaquaga. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in the name of Carolyn to The Eastern Star Home at 8290 State Route 69, PO Box 959, Oriskany, NY 13424
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.