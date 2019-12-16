|
Carolyn Ruggiero
Johnson City - 89, of Johnson City, NY, formerly of Vestal, NY and Scotia, NY, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Timothy; her daughters, Janice DiMarco and Julie (Richard) Ekblaw; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Robble and Jessica (Joseph) Fleury; two great-granddaughters Elle and Celia Robble; several nieces and nephews. Carolyn's greatest joy came from her family, and she will be dearly missed. Carolyn was a retired employee of the Town of Glenville Town Clerk's Office. She was an accomplished knitter and created many beautiful garments and items for her family over the years. Sincere thanks and gratitude are extended to the staff of Rehab Unit 1 at United Methodist Homes Hilltop Campus for their loving care of Carolyn during the past few months. At Carolyn's request, there will be no calling hours or service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carolyn's memory to United Methodist Homes Foundation - Hilltop Campus, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904, or Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13850.
